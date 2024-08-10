Held Annually - 7am until you drop!

I-81 in the Shenandoah Valley, VA - Exits 264 through Exit 307

The Route 11 Yard Crawl is over 43 miles of yard sales and business sales along the Old Valley Pike, U.S. Route 11. There is no official starting point for the crawl, however the official crawl is from New Market (I-81 Exit 264) to Stephens City (I-81 Exit 307). You may start at any point.

The Route 11 Yard Crawl is a partnership of the Towns of Stephens City, Middletown, Strasburg, Toms Brook, Woodstock, Edinburg, Mt Jackson and New Market, the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce and the Shenandoah County Tourism Office.

The Yard Crawl takes place the 2nd Saturday in August!