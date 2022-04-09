Roseanne Cash

One of the country’s pre-eminent singer-songwriters, Rosanne Cash has released 15 albums of extraordinary songs that have earned four Grammy Awards and 12 nominations, as well as 21 Top 40 hits, including 11 chart-topping singles. She Remembers Everything—her latest release—is a poetic, lush, and soulful collection of songs that reckon with a flawed and intricate world. It follows her triple Grammy-winning 2014 album, The River & the Thread, and marks a return to more personal songwriting after a trio of albums that explored her southern roots and family heritage.