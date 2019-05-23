ROOSTER WALK MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL

POP’S FARM 675 Hobson Road, Martinsville, Virginia 24114

Rooster Walk will take place Thursday-Sunday (May 23-26, 2019) at idyllic Pop’s Farm in Axton, Va., just outside of Martinsville. The festival will feature approximately 50 bands playing close to 90 sets of music over the course of the long weekend. RW11 will also feature on-site camping, an amazing Kids’ Coop area for youngsters and preteens, food, craft and outdoors vendors and tons of awesome craft beer offerings!

