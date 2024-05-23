Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival

POP’S FARM 675 Hobson Road, Martinsville, Virginia 24114

Rooster Walk Inc. is a community nonprofit company dedicated to promoting music, arts and education in our home of Martinsville-Henry County, Va. Rooster Walk presents shows throughout the year, along with a premiere music festival on Memorial Day Weekend.

Tickets to the 2024 music festival are on sale now!

