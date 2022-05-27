Rooster Walk 12 Music & Arts Festival

× Expand Full Lineup Full Lineup

Rooster Walk 12 will take place Thursday-Sunday, May 26-29, 2022 at Pop's Farm, located in the rolling countryside surrounding Martinsville, Va. Rooster Walk is a 4-day festival celebrating music, art, and the great outdoors at the idyllic Pop's Farm venue. With 40+ bands performing on 6 different stages, an eclectic roster of great music guides the Rooster Walk experience. In addition to 4 days of amazing music, the family-friendly Rooster Walk will offer a wide variety of kids' activities, craft beer, great food, arts and numerous opportunities to enjoy Virginia's great outdoors with a kayak tours, bike rides, yoga, a disc golf course and beautiful on-site camping.

Rooster Walk has been named one of the Top 5 festivals in the state by the Richmond-Times Dispatch. It also has been voted the region’s Most Creative Charitable Event by readers of Virginia Living Magazine. The festival was created in memory of late Martinsville natives Edwin “The Rooster” Penn and Walker Shank, who graduated from Martinsville High School in 2000 along with Buck and fellow festival co-founder William Baptist.

A portion of proceeds from the festival will be donated to local and regional charities, including Rooster Walk’s own Penn-Shank Memorial Endowment Scholarship Fund for students at Martinsville High School, and the Rooster Walk Music Instrument Program for public band programs in the local city and county school systems. In 2019, Rooster Walk, Inc. donated more than $30,000 to local and regional charities.

The festival is produced by Rooster Walk Inc., a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to promoting music, arts and education in its home of Martinsville-Henry County. Since 2009, Rooster Walk Inc. has donated more than $200,000 to local and regional charities.

Full Band Lineup: Grace Potter ⬩ Little Feat ⬩ Lettuce ⬩ Moon Taxi ⬩ BIG Something ⬩ Tab Benoit ⬩ Andy Frasco & The U.N. ⬩ The War and Treaty ⬩ Fruition ⬩ Sammy Rae Music & Friends ⬩ Brandon "Taz" Niederauer ⬩ Kendall Street Company ⬩ Ryan Montbleau ⬩ Yarn ⬩ Mountain Heart ⬩ The Nude Party ⬩ Mike and the Moonpies ⬩ The Wooks ⬩ Fireside Collective ⬩ Sol Driven Train ⬩ Crawford and Power ⬩ Daniel Donato ⬩ Los Colognes ⬩ Caitlin Krisco & The Broadcast ⬩ Dead Reckoning ⬩ TK & The Holy Know-Nothings ⬩ Isaac Haddon Organ Trio ⬩ Disco Risque ⬩ Sanctum Sully ⬩ The Wilson Springs Hotel ⬩ Striking Copper ⬩ Into the Fog ⬩ The Stews ⬩ Pumphouse Blues ⬩ TC Carter Band ⬩ Big Fat Gap ⬩ Goodfellers ⬩ After Jack ⬩ Jules & The Agreeables ⬩ McGee Family Band ⬩ DJ What?! ⬩ Pirates of the Piedmont

Plus, Artists-at-Large: John Bryant, Roosevelt Collier, Ron Holloway, Josh Shilling, Wallace Mullinax