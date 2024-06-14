Ronceverte River Festival
to
Ronceverte, WV Ronceverte, West Virginia
The festival features attractions, vendors, live performances, and great fair food! The main event is The Great Rubber Ducky Race which happens on Saturday at 4 PM. A single ticket can win you one of many prizes awarded or the Grand Prize of $5,000. The more tickets you buy means more chances you have to win! Events, games, live music and contests fill the weekend and the festival culminates with a Fireworks Display on Saturday night.
Info
Ronceverte, WV Ronceverte, West Virginia
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family