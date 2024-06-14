Ronceverte River Festival

Ronceverte, WV

The festival features attractions, vendors, live performances, and great fair food! The main event is The Great Rubber Ducky Race which happens on Saturday at 4 PM. A single ticket can win you one of many prizes awarded or the Grand Prize of $5,000. The more tickets you buy means more chances you have to win! Events, games, live music and contests fill the weekend and the festival culminates with a Fireworks Display on Saturday night.

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
