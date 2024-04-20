× Expand Chad Ritchie RockyFest 2024 is Saturday, April 20 at Rocky Face Park in Hiddenite, NC!

Live music, food trucks, arts & crafts vendors, kids' activities, rock climbing sessions, and more... don't miss RockyFest 2024 on Saturday, April 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area! Live music will be performed under the big tent with bench seating provided. Performers include: Hilltoppers Review (10:00 am), Nobody’s Business (11:00 am), Gap Civil (12:00 noon), Twin Creeks Stringband (1:00 pm), Whitetop Mountain Band (2:00 pm), and Kelley & The Cowboys (3:00 pm). Children will enjoy the inflatables, trackless train, face painting, and more. A wide variety of vendors will delight attendees. There will be free rock-climbing sessions for beginners that last 1.5 hours (online registration will be available on Eventbrite). Visit https://rockyfacepark.com/rockyfest for complete details about this awesome free family-friendly event!