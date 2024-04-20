RockyFest
to
Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area 3451 Rocky Face Church Road, Hiddenite, North Carolina 28636
Chad Ritchie
RockyFest 2024 is Saturday, April 20 at Rocky Face Park in Hiddenite, NC!
Live music, food trucks, arts & crafts vendors, kids' activities, rock climbing sessions, and more... don't miss RockyFest 2024 on Saturday, April 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area! Live music will be performed under the big tent with bench seating provided. Performers include: Hilltoppers Review (10:00 am), Nobody’s Business (11:00 am), Gap Civil (12:00 noon), Twin Creeks Stringband (1:00 pm), Whitetop Mountain Band (2:00 pm), and Kelley & The Cowboys (3:00 pm). Children will enjoy the inflatables, trackless train, face painting, and more. A wide variety of vendors will delight attendees. There will be free rock-climbing sessions for beginners that last 1.5 hours (online registration will be available on Eventbrite). Visit https://rockyfacepark.com/rockyfest for complete details about this awesome free family-friendly event!