RockyFest 2022
Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area 3451 Rocky Face Church Road, Hiddenite, North Carolina 28636
RockyFest 2022 is set for Saturday, April 23 at Rocky Face Park in Hiddenite, North Carolina! Live music will feature Southbound 77 (10:00), The Burnett Sisters Duo (11:00), Karlie Keepfer & Smokey Holler (12:00), Gap Civil (1:00), Whitetop Mountain Band (2:00), and Kelley & The Cowboys (3:00). This family-friendly festival will also include free rock climbing sessions, food, arts & crafts vendors, and kids’ activities. Learn more at www.rockyfacepark.com/rockyfest!