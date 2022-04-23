RockyFest 2022

to

Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area 3451 Rocky Face Church Road, Hiddenite, North Carolina 28636

RockyFest 2022 is set for Saturday, April 23 at Rocky Face Park in Hiddenite, North Carolina! Live music will feature Southbound 77 (10:00), The Burnett Sisters Duo (11:00), Karlie Keepfer & Smokey Holler (12:00), Gap Civil (1:00), Whitetop Mountain Band (2:00), and Kelley & The Cowboys (3:00). This family-friendly festival will also include free rock climbing sessions, food, arts & crafts vendors, and kids’ activities. Learn more at www.rockyfacepark.com/rockyfest!

Info

Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area 3451 Rocky Face Church Road, Hiddenite, North Carolina 28636
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
828-632-1308
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - RockyFest 2022 - 2022-04-23 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - RockyFest 2022 - 2022-04-23 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - RockyFest 2022 - 2022-04-23 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - RockyFest 2022 - 2022-04-23 10:00:00 ical