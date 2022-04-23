× Expand Chad Ritchie RockyFest flyer

RockyFest 2022 is set for Saturday, April 23 at Rocky Face Park in Hiddenite, North Carolina! Live music will feature Southbound 77 (10:00), The Burnett Sisters Duo (11:00), Karlie Keepfer & Smokey Holler (12:00), Gap Civil (1:00), Whitetop Mountain Band (2:00), and Kelley & The Cowboys (3:00). This family-friendly festival will also include free rock climbing sessions, food, arts & crafts vendors, and kids’ activities. Learn more at www.rockyfacepark.com/rockyfest!