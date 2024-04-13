× Expand Massanutten Regional Library

Massanutten Regional Library (MRL)'s Rocktown Author Festival is an annual event that celebrates local authors and offers support to attendees who wish to become published authors. Rocktown Author Festival includes an open forum for the public to meet and greet local authors, purchase their works, and have books signed by the authors.

The event also includes two panel sessions, led by local experts, designed to inform attendees about topics pertinent to the writing and publishing industry. The festival is free and open to the public, but advanced registration through MRL's website is requested.

Our 2024 Rocktown Author Festival will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2024, from Noon – 4:00 p.m. at the Central Library in downtown Harrisonburg. Registration for the public will be live on January 15, 2024.