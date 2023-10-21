Rocktoberfest

Lookout Mountain, GA 1400 Patten Road, Lookout Mountain, Georgia 30750

This premiere fall event includes live German music, German food, specialty beer, and fun for the whole family! Join the fun at Rock City for the 17th annual Rocktoberfest as we celebrate our German heritage and honor our founder, Frieda Utermoehlen Carter!

OCTOBER WEEKENDS | 8:30AM - 5:00PM

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
706.820.2531
