Rockbridge Regional Fair & Farm Show

The Rockbridge Regional Fair, welcomes carnival rides, Draft Horse Pull, Jim Weaver Memorial Tractor Pull, and entertainment. Singers compete in the annual Karaoke Contest. 4-H and FFA youth compete their livestock projects and the Southern States Horse Show offers many classes. The Homemaking competition show the best baked and canned goods, vegetables, needlework, and crafts in the area. Contestants in the Flower, Quilt, and Art Contests display their entries in Anderson Coliseum.