Save the Date for our 47th Annual Festival on Saturday, August 24, 2024!

Established in 1976, the Rockbridge Community Festival is a one-of-a-kind festival and features local vendors, including arts and crafts, local organizations, family fun, live music, and great vendors! Admission to the festival is free, so come and enjoy our community!

​The Rockbridge Community Festival is organized by the Lexington Rotary Club Lexington-Rockbridge Jaycees. All proceeds for these clubs benefit local non-profit charities.