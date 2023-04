THE 45TH ANNUAL ROCKBRIDGE COMMUNITY FESTIVAL RETURNS TO HISTORIC DOWNTOWN LEXINGTON SATURDAY, AUGUST 27TH. THE ROCKBRIDGE COMMUNITY FESTIVAL FEATURES LOCAL VENDORS INCLUDING ARTS AND CRAFTS, LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS, FAMILY FUN, LIVE MUSIC, AND GREAT FOOD VENDORS. SPONSORED BY THE LEXINGTON ROCKBRIDGE JAYCEES AND THE LEXINGTON ROTARY CLUBS, ALL PROCEEDS FOR THESE CLUBS WILL GO TO BENEFIT LOCAL CHARITY. THE ROCKBRIDGE COMMUNITY FESTIVAL IS A ONE-OF-A-KIND FESTIVAL IN LEXINGTON AND ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY! THE JAYCEES AND ROTARIANS HOPE TO SEE YOU AT THE 44TH ANNUAL ROCKBRIDGE COMMUNITY FESTIVAL!

​ADMISSION IS FREE!

ATTEND THE FESTIVAL!

COME AND ENJOY YOUR COMMUNITY!!