The Rockbridge Bull & Oyster Fest returns to the Virginia Horse Center on Saturday, April 13, 2024, from 1-5 pm, rain or shine.

The 16th Annual Rockbridge Bull and Oyster Fest, a benefit for the Rockbridge Area Health Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit healthcare organization, will feature BBQ and oysters, live music , games, fun, and more in a tented, outdoor venue overlooking Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains!

All proceeds will benefit the Rockbridge Area Health Center to support our mission: To promote and provide access to comprehensive, high quality, and affordable health care to improve the health and well-being of the greater community.