Roanoke’s largest one-day food festival is back celebrating 15 years of deliciousness! Join us on Saturday, August 24th for the 15th annual Roanoke Wing Fest featuring great live music, tons of wing vendors, contests and more throughout the day!

Tickets are $5 in advance or $7 at the gate. Kids 12 and under are FREE and do not require a ticket. Cash and credit cards are accepted at the gate. Most vendors will accept cash or credit cards for purchases inside the event. We do have 2 ATMs on site. Will call is located at the entrance under a blue tent to the right of the box office.