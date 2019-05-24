Roanoke Valley Gem & Mineral Show

Jewelry makers, goldsmiths and silversmiths from all over the U.S. who can reconstruct, repair, design or make original jewelry from customer selected gems, stones, opals and crystals. Gem trees, wire wrap, wire sculpture, beads, pearls, stone setting, amber, opal, mineral and fossil dealers. Meteorite & Southwestern Jewelry dealers. Dealers from Russia will have items and stones unique to that part of the world at our show. Hourly door prizes including a Ring with a precious stone to be given as a grand prize. Admission is $5.00 Tickets are good all three days. Children under age 16 are free and must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Plenty of free parking. Watch for directional signs to the Civic Center. Logon to the website for more information.