Roanoke Symphony Orchestra presents Masterworks III: Happy Birthday, Beethoven!

Jefferson Center 541 Luck Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia

Celebrate the compositions that have resonated since the time of Washington, Franklin, and Monroe. Experience the nobility and genius of Beethoven works in the masterful Symphony No. 5. Kelley Mikkelsen presents the beautiful French masterpiece, Edouard Lalo’s Cello Concerto.

6:30 (2/15) & 2:00 (2/16) PM ILLUMINATIONS WITH MAESTRO WILEY.

Jefferson Center 541 Luck Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia
