Roanoke County’s Christmas Tree Lighting

Roanoke County will kick off a festive holiday season with the illumination of Roanoke County’s beautifully decorated Christmas tree on Monday, December 2, 2019, from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm, at South County Library located at 6303 Merriman Road Roanoke, Virginia.

This FREE, family-focused evening will begin with an official Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6:30 pm. The Tree Lighting will be highlighted by Christmas carols performed by the students from the “After School for Kids” (ASK) program.

Each year the event has a different theme and will feature live entertainment, music, crafts, and performances. Children can create Christmas crafts and decorations; enjoy marshmallow roasting, which will add to the light holiday refreshments being served during the evening. The most magical event of the night, will be a personal visit with Santa! Santa who will once again arrive by fire truck and will visit with children to discuss their special Christmas wishes. Don’t forget the camera to capture all the wonderful smiling faces and Christmas cheer created during the evening.

This FREE event is sponsored by Roanoke County’s Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism in collaboration with South County Library.