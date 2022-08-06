Roan Mountain Rain on the Pavilion Stage

× Expand Jan Graham Roan Mountain Rain

Roan Mountain Rain is a band—Niki Lamotte (upright bass), Cheryl Craigie (guitar/ukulele), and Kathy Kuhne (guitar/autoharp) based in Western, NC. Known primarily for their harmonies, Roan Mountain Rain performs an eclectic mix of songs,ranging from Old Time, Bluegrass, Roots, and Gospel to more contemporary folk and pop tunes. Audiences go on a musical and emotional journey—one that connects the old with the new, the happy with the sad, and everything in between.