Rivers and Brews

Just west of Asheville, you’ll find some hidden gems buried in the small mountain towns of Western North Carolina. From local breweries with unique and tasty pours to creative artisans and quality craftspeople, these folks help make our home as unique as the rivers that flow here. Help us celebrate with a weekend festival full of beer tastings, food, crafts, adventure, live music and more!

We’ve expanded the weekend this year with a Friday night beer pairing led by New Belgium expert, Wes Sessoms! We’ve curated our favorite local artisan foods and goodies from around here and paired them with some great tasting brews. Tickets and packages available!

Weekend Schedule:

Friday, August 18th

5-8pm Live Music Riverside with Big Deal Band

7pm New Belgium & Local Bites Pairing – Relia’s Lawn

Saturday, August 19th

9-11am Morning Rafting Trips + Adventures

1-5pm Brewery Tasting Festival & Artisan Vendors

1-4pm Live Music Riverside with McKinney

5-8pm Live Music Riverside with Funk’N Around

Tickets & Packages:

Saturday Festival Tasting Pass – $30

Taste from 6+ local breweries serving multiple beers and enjoy live music and local artisan vendors.

Friday & Saturday Pairing + Festival Pass – $55* + taxes & fees

Enjoy New Belgium expert Wes pair local artisan foods from around here with craft brews. Limited to 30 attendees.

Saturday Raft & Beer- AM Guided Rafting + Tasting Pass – $89* + taxes & fees

Cool off with a morning guided rafting adventure down the Nantahala River, and end the day tasting from 6+ local breweries, shopping from local artisans, and listening to live music.

Full Send! Pairing, Rafting, & Festival Tasting Weekend Pass – $115 + taxes & fees

The full send combines all three into one fantastic weekend! Attend the Friday New Belgium Pairing, start Saturday with a morning rafting adventure, and end the day tasting from 6+ breweries while enjoying live music and artisan vendors.

All attendees will receive a souvenir. You must be 21+ to purchase a ticket, but families are welcome to attend! Kid’s activities like treetop nets, zip line adventure park, and other adventures, restaurants, and lodging are open for business.