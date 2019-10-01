RiverRocks is a multi-day event that brings world-class and amateur athletes to the Scenic City to compete, celebrate Chattanooga outdoors lifestyle and enjoy live music. Athletic events include rock climbing, trail running, kayaking, rowing, cycling, off-road biking and all sorts of paddling for both expert and novice competitors as well as casual participants of all ages. RiverRocks also features entertainment such as live music, urban rappelling and more.