× Expand Riverfest Riverfest Waynesboro

This FREE annual event takes place river-side at Constitution Park South in Waynesboro, VA. Activities include Reptile World shows, presentations by the Wildlife Center of Virginia, Stream Safari exploration, Fish and Fun Rodeo, canoe rides, kids arts & crafts, interactive exhibits, and more. The day ends with the Great South River Duck Race! Riverfest is a registered non-profit organization dedicated to the environmental conservation and watershed stewardship in the Shenandoah River Basin.

Address: 215 W. Main St, Waynesboro, VA, 22980