Rissi Palmer at the Blue Ridge Music Center

Photograph by Jimmy Bruch Rissi Palmer plays the Blue Ridge Music Center on July 23.

The Blue Ridge Music Center is presenting Rissi Palmer and Joe Troop & Friends for an evening of Southern country soul and Latingrass at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 23, in the outdoor amphitheater. The Music Center is located at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, just south of Galax and 30 minutes from Sparta and Mount Airy, N.C.

Palmer’s gift lies in reaching across all musical boundaries. While she made her mark in country music, she is equally at home in R&B, bringing the entire spectrum of popular music to bear on music she calls “Southern Soul.”

Raised in a musical family, Palmer was a part of a singing and dancing troupe sponsored by a local television station at age 16, and by the time she was 19 years old, she had already been offered her first publishing and label deal. In 2007, she released her debut album, Rissi Palmer, charting singles, “Country Girl,” “Hold On To Me,” and “No Air.”

Opening the show is Joe Troop & Friends. Troop is a multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter hailing originally from Winston-Salem, N.C. Committed to learning direct action from stalwart progressive organizers, his music is deeply embedded with and inspired by his activism.

Tickets are $20 for adults. Children 12 and younger are admitted free of charge. Advance tickets are available at BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org.