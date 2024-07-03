Ripley, West Virginia 4th of July "America's Largest Small Town Independence Day Celebration"

There is so much to do and see when you #VisitRipleyWV! The city known for America's largest small town Independence Day celebration, Ripley West Virginia knows how to throw a birthday party for America! Thousands of people from near and far attend this event with free concerts from national and local acts, great eats and treats, a carnival, the grand parade, and a fireworks finale like no other. At the same time, the Mountain State Art and Craft Fair takes place just down the road so mark your calendars for July 3 - 7, 2024!

Get your hotel deals booked now! For more information please call Sara McDowell at 304.881.9721, visit www.VisitRipleyWV.com, or click the QR code for early-bird deals!

