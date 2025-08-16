× Expand Tweetsie Railroad Riders in the Sky

Round up the family for a weekend of unforgettable Western entertainment! Riders In The Sky—Grammy winners and “America’s Favorite Cowboys”—will take the stage at Tweetsie Railroad on August 16 & 17, with performances at 12 PM and 3 PM each day. Known for their expert musicianship, timeless cowboy tunes, and laugh-out-loud comedy, Riders In The Sky have entertained fans worldwide, from Carnegie Hall to our very own mountain park. This legendary group includes yodeling guitarist Ranger Doug, comic genius Too Slim, cowboy fiddler Woody Paul, and accordion ace Joey “the Cow Polka King.” Shows are included with general park admission: $65 for adults (13+), $45 for children (ages 3–12), and free for kids 2 and under. Golden Rail Season Passes are available for $150 (adults) and $110 (children). Seating is first come, first served—so arrive early! Parking is free. Saddle up for a musical adventure that celebrates the spirit of the Old West!