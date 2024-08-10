× Expand Riders In The Sky Riders In The Sky against a sunset background.

Don’t miss Grammy-winning Riders In The Sky at Tweetsie Railroad on August 10th -11th! Enjoy Western music and comedy performances at noon and 3 PM. Known as "America’s Favorite Cowboys," the band brings energy, laughs, and an infectious spirit. Included with daytime admission: $60 for adults (age 13+), $40 for children (age 3-12). Free for children 2 and under. Visit Tweetsie.com for more info.