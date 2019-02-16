Riddick Dance

Historic Masonic Theatre 510 Main Street, Clifton Forge, Virginia 24422

Riddick Dance was founded in 2009 by artistic director, David F. Riddick.

Riddick Dance is a contemporary dance company known for its broad dance repertory, expressive movement, athleticism, and fusion of dance styles. In performance, Riddick Dance uses diverse platforms of presentation including, but not limited to, visual media, spoken word, live music, and visual art. Educational workshops challenge participants to dance their “truth” while expanding their movement vocabularies and maintaining body awareness. Riddick Dance enriches its range of cultural offerings by featuring a wide range of performing arts, but primarily expressive dance. Productions including ONE, Phoenix, and The King Project have distinguished the company as a contemporary dance company to watch.

540-862-5655
