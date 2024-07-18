× Expand Friends of Downtown 2024 R&B poster (11 x 17 in) - 1 Rhythm & Brews Concert poster

Experience the ultimate blend of live music, local craft beverages, and community camaraderie at the Rhythm & Brews Concert Series presented by Horizon heating and air. Taking place on the third Thursday of each month from June to October, this free event transforms South Main Street into a vibrant hub of entertainment. The evening kicks off at 5:15 p.m. with doors opening, followed by an energetic opener at 5:30 p.m with bands The Fritz and The Big Hungry(Bules, Rock, Funk). The headlining performance takes the stage from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Indulge in Henderson County's finest beverages at the Beer & Wine Garden, featuring Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Bold Rock Hard Cider, and more. Plus, families can enjoy the Hendersonville Honeycrisps & the Hendersonville Toy Company Kid Zone, offering kid-friendly activities. All adult beverage sales contribute to the Friends of Downtown Hendersonville, a 501c3 nonprofit supporting the Downtown Program. Join us for a night of music, fun, and community connection!