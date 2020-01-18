RHONDA VINCENT & THE RAGE

Rhonda Vincent is a firecracker of talent that powers one of the hottest shows in any genre of music! World-class musicians and an award-winning voice seamlessly set the stage for a breath-taking, one-of-a-kind performance that reaches beyond the boundaries of Bluegrass music! Her voice is the centerpiece, surrounded by the rhythms of each instrument, and features the individual styles of the world-class musicians that collectively make up The Rage. Each and every member can sing every part and play every instrument. Their depth of skill sets the stage for the highest level of professionalism in every performance. Rhonda Vincent and The Rage are the most decorated band in Bluegrass, with over 100 awards to their credit. Among their honors are Song of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, and an unrivaled seven consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year from the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA).