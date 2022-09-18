Rhonda Gouge and Friends on the Pavilion

Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777

Rhonda has been a local singer, professional guitar teacher, and player for decades. Many of her students have become musicians in their own right. For this performance, she is joined by Sam McKinney, also well-known at his young age and former student. Join her, and Keeping Time—Kathy Kuhne, plus Sam for an hour and a half of memorable music from the past and to the present. Always FREE

Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor
