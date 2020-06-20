Tennessee Rhododendron Festival
Roan Mountain State Park 527 Hwy 143, Roan Mountain, Tennessee 37687
Held outdoors at the big Roan Mountain State Park on Saturday and Sunday, find handmade crafts, food, traditional music, plus an array of old-time folkway demonstrations. More than 100 arts and crafts vendors. The State Park is on Hwy 143 about 8 miles from Roan Mountain past the North Carolina state line. Free admission.
Info
Roan Mountain State Park 527 Hwy 143, Roan Mountain, Tennessee 37687 View Map