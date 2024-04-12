Rhododendron Festival at Hamilton Gardens

The Rhododendron Festival

April 12 – May 12, 2024

Every Friday, Saturday, & Sunday

Operating Hours:

Friday & Saturdays: 10am-5pm

Sunday: 12pm-4pm

Free Admission to the Festival!

Tour Hamilton Gardens: $6 per person

Spend a day in the most beautiful part of North Georgia - Hiawassee and the stunning Hamilton Gardens. This magical botanical garden is filled with native wildflowers like trilliums, shooting stars, and trout lilies, and more than 1,500 rhododendrons and native azaleas making it the largest collection in the Southeast!

During peak bloom time we will be celebrating our beautiful native flowers with a Rhododendron Festival. Each weekend (April 12-14, April 19-21, April 26-28, May 3-5, & May 10-12) from 10am-5pm on Friday & Saturday and 12pm-4pm on Sunday, enjoy crafters, live music, food, drinks, a plant sale, daily seminars and more!

Live music every Saturday from 12pm - 3pm!