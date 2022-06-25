Rewind Goodtimz on the Pavilion Stage

× Expand Orchard at Altapass Rewind on the pavilion stage

The Rewind Goodtimz Band is an awesome mix of seasoned WNC musicians—five members who sing and play the best dance music for all ages. From clogging to waltzes and everything in between from new and vintage country to old-time rock and roll, swing, and more. You won't want to leave the dance floor. Join rewind for a dancing good time with Jack Freck on rhythm guitar, Sam Buckner on lead guitar, Frank Moore on bass, Jimmy Cox on keyboards, and Roger Duncan on drums. Take a listen: https://youtu.be/9DtuE8_4ghA, then join Rewind for their free concert on the pavilion stage.