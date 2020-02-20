Retro 80's Ski Weekend

Buckle up tight for a blast to the past via this year’s ‘80s Retro Ski Weekend. This year’s eighth annual ‘80s Retro Ski Weekend will feature a can’t miss parade of visitors from all over the Southeast along with residents dressed in their best 1980s garb along with a long list of nightly performances by popular artists and tribute bands. Touted as one of the Southeast’s top events for a reason, this year’s larger than life event is not to be missed. Hosted by the town of Beech Mountain and the Beech Mountain Resort, visitors are privy to a long list of events and activities from cosmic tubing, neon dayglo rides down the slopes, live concerts and so much more. Many of the events happening during the weekend are free to visitors and participants.