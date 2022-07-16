Stage and screen star Renée Elise Goldsberry is perhaps best known for her role as Angelica Schuyler in the Broadway musical phenomenon Hamilton, which earned her Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk, and Lucille Lortel awards. In July 2021, she was nominated for an Emmy Award for the Disney+ film adaptation. Renée also starred on Broadway in The Color Purple, The Lion King (Nala), and RENT (Mimi), was a regular in the popular soap opera One Life to Live (she won two Daytime Emmys), and is currently on Tina Fey’s Peacock network hit musical comedy, Girls5eva. Renée's set will cover music from Hamilton, RENT, The Lion King, The Color Purple, other Broadway numbers, and a tribute to the great Aretha Franklin.