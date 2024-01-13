REI Appalachian Trail Overnight Backpacking

× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers AT at Sky Meadows

Jan. 13, 2024 8:00 a.m. - Jan. 14, 2024 5:00 p.m. EST

Join our professional guide for an overnight backpacking trip on the iconic Appalachian Trail. Our days will be filled with scenic forests that give way to sweeping vistas. Throughout, you will gain insight into the local history and ecosystems, while we keep an eye out for the critters that call this area home. Your guide will explain how to choose and use equipment to maximize your comfort, safety and fun. You'll also learn about campsite selection, route planning, camp cooking, water treatment, wildlife precautions and Leave No Trace etiquette.

Please note that this trip does involve strenuous exercise, so participants should be comfortable traversing uneven terrain carrying a 35lb pack. A 6 to 8 mile hike each day (12 to 16 miles total) through storied and scenic sections of the AT makes for a perfect introductory backpacking experience. We provide all meals, backpacking gear, and roundtrip transportation from the meeting location.

To register or learn more, please visit https://www.rei.com/events/71129/sky-meadows-overnight-backpacking/331527 . Reservations are required; space is limited.

$365 for REI Members.

$400 for non-members.

Minimum age 14.