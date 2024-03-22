× Expand Reedy Reels Film Festival

Reedy Reels is a Non-Profit Film Festival Based in Greenville, SC. The 9th annual Reedy Reels Greenville Film Festival will take place March 22 - 24, 2024 at the SC Children's Theatre.

Reedy Reels Film Festival promotes the appreciation of the art of filmmaking while generating support for independent film-makers especially in the Upstate. The festival engages the community and creates exposure for local film-making while building inspiration and new opportunities for local artists.