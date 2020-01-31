Planning to Mardi Gras in 2020? 5 Points Krewe is bringing the Carnival to you with a celebratory January 31st performance from Grammy Award-winning Rebirth Brass Band! Whether seen on HBO’s Treme or at their legendary Tuesday night gig at The Maple Leaf, Rebirth Brass Band is a true New Orleans institution. Formed in 1983 by the Frazier brothers, the band has evolved from playing the streets of the French Quarter to playing festivals and stages all over the world. While committed to upholding the tradition of brass bands, they have also extended themselves into the realms of funk and hip-hop to create their signature sound.