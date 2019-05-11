Rebec Vineyards 1st Annual Raise the Woof Wine Festival

Rebec Vineyards 2229 N Amherst Hwy (Rt 29 N), Amherst County, Virginia 24521

HEY!  Wine-lovers and dog-lovers alike, we welcome you to join us Saturday May 11, 2019 for a “Dog ‘on Good Time” as we partner with the Lynchburg Humane Society for a day full of fun at our pet friendly wine festival. Wag your tail at the bandstand or shop with our local artisans. There is something for every soul , pups & people, at Rebec Vineyards.  Proceeds from ticket purchases will benefit the Lynchburg Humane Society.

Rebec Vineyards 2229 N Amherst Hwy (Rt 29 N), Amherst County, Virginia 24521
