Rebec Vineyards 1st Annual Raise the Woof Wine Festival

HEY! Wine-lovers and dog-lovers alike, we welcome you to join us Saturday May 11, 2019 for a “Dog ‘on Good Time” as we partner with the Lynchburg Humane Society for a day full of fun at our pet friendly wine festival. Wag your tail at the bandstand or shop with our local artisans. There is something for every soul , pups & people, at Rebec Vineyards. Proceeds from ticket purchases will benefit the Lynchburg Humane Society.