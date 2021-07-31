× Expand Ranky Tanky Ranky Tanky

July 31, State Farm Road Concert Lot, 8pm

2, 4 and 6-person pods: $70/$130/$180

The soulful songs of the Gullah culture are brought to life by this Grammy-winning quintet of native South Carolinians who mix Low Country traditions with large doses of jazz, gospel, funk, and R&B. “Gullah” comes from West African language and means “a people blessed by God.” “Ranky Tanky” translates loosely as “Work It” or “Get Funky.” From playful game songs to ecstatic shouts, from heartbreaking spirituals to delicate lullabies, the musical roots of Charleston, SC are fertile ground from which these contemporary artists are grateful to have grown.