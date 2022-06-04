Randy Flack on the Orchard Pavilion Stage

Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777

A native of Western North Carolina, Randy has been writing and performing since his early teens. Growing up in Bryson City, North Carolina, a half-mile outside of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, during the 1960s, gave him an interesting perspective from the point of view of an honest-to-goodness country boy. His songs and stories reflect his small town, Appalachian roots.

Randy has the unique ability to entertain any audience in any venue, whether it be a concert of original (homemade) songs, songs that you know and can dance to, or music for a club or restaurant, a good time will be had by all and everyone will leave wanting more. Come listen to the Orchard's free concert on the pavilion.

Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor
