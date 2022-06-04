Randy Flack on the Orchard Pavilion Stage
to
Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777
Orchard at Altapass
Randy Flack performing at the Orchard at Altapass
A native of Western North Carolina, Randy has been writing and performing since his early teens. Growing up in Bryson City, North Carolina, a half-mile outside of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, during the 1960s, gave him an interesting perspective from the point of view of an honest-to-goodness country boy. His songs and stories reflect his small town, Appalachian roots.
Randy has the unique ability to entertain any audience in any venue, whether it be a concert of original (homemade) songs, songs that you know and can dance to, or music for a club or restaurant, a good time will be had by all and everyone will leave wanting more. Come listen to the Orchard's free concert on the pavilion.