The Eleventh Annual Ramps and Rail Festival will be held on April 27, 2019. The festival continues to grow each year and the Depot hopes everyone will come out again this year! People can try out different ramp-themed foods and listen to live music, enjoy the craft vendors, and vote for their favorite vendors.

Each year the festivities start at 10am and continue until 5pm. Food vendors concocted some delicious ramp-themed foods, like ramp burgers, ramperoni rolls, ramp chili and ramp risotto with shrimp. There will be about fifty different food and craft booths at the festival. The Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad offers train rides to those who want to take one of the first rides of the year.