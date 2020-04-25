The Ramps and Rail Festival has continued to grow over the past 10 years as one of the first spring festivals to kick off in Randolph County. People can try out different ramp-themed foods and listen to live music, enjoy the craft vendors, and vote for their favorite vendors.

Learn about this unique indigenous Appalachian leek while enjoying local arts, crafts and live music. Local food vendors concoct delicious ramp-themed foods like ramp burgers, ramperoni rolls, ramp chili, and ramp shrimp risotto.

Each year festivities take place on the last weekend of April and start around 10am and continue until 5pm. The Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad offers three (1-hr) train rides at an affordable price for all to enjoy.

Ramp Definition: Ramps are wild leeks, foraged from shaded, woody areas. They are one of the first signs of spring, and one of the first edible green things to hit markets. Their flavor is a combination of garlicky, oniony, and pungent. You can use them anywhere you would use scallions or spring onions.