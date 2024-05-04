Ramp It Up Festival

ACE Adventure Resort 1 Concho Road, Minden, West Virginia 25901

The fifth Annual Ramp Festival in the Lost Paddle at ACE Adventure Resort celebrates a regional culinary delicacy and the coming of Spring in the West Virginia Mountains. Join us for a ramp focused dining experience including traditional ramp dishes and contemporary ramp explorations. Menu items to include Wood Fired Ramp & Potato Pizza, Ramp O’roni Rolls, Ramp Quiche, Ramp Meatloaf & more. Plus live music featuring Into the Fog and Andrew Adkins. Tickets include all you can eat ramp buffet dinner.

