Rainbow Fish will enchant even the youngest child with his silver scales and heart of gold in a new adaptation of Marcus Pfizer’s award-winning books about the beautiful fish who learned to share his most prized possession. Mermaid Theater’s striking puppetry production includes two delightful companion stories, Rainbow Fish Discovers the Deep Sea and Opposites.

Rainbow Fish tells the story of the most beautiful fish in the sea, whose scales shimmer in all the colors of the rainbow. He is admired by the entire underwater world, and the other fish dream of owning one of his magnificent shiny scales. Resentment and isolation ensue when he is unwilling to give any of them away, and he becomes the loneliest fish in the ocean. Following the advice of a clever octopus, he gives each fish one of his scales. The more he shares, the happier he becomes.

“The sparkling story that became an international publishing phenomenon!”