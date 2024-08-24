Railroad Heritage Weekend

Tweetsie Railroad 300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock, North Carolina 28605

Join us for Railroad Heritage Weekend at Tweetsie Railroad on August 24-25! Experience the golden age of steam with double-header train rides, tours of the Locomotive Shop, and historical exhibits. This event features both of the park's narrow-gauge steam locomotives, including a unique double-header run. Daytime admission is $60 for adults (age 13+), $40 for children (age 3-12), and free for children 2 and under. Visit Tweetsie.com for more info.

Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
