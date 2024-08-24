Railroad Heritage Weekend
to
Tweetsie Railroad 300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock, North Carolina 28605
Tweetsie Railroad
Train Crew in front of Engines 12 and 190.
Join us for Railroad Heritage Weekend at Tweetsie Railroad on August 24-25! Experience the golden age of steam with double-header train rides, tours of the Locomotive Shop, and historical exhibits. This event features both of the park's narrow-gauge steam locomotives, including a unique double-header run. Daytime admission is $60 for adults (age 13+), $40 for children (age 3-12), and free for children 2 and under. Visit Tweetsie.com for more info.