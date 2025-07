× Expand Tweetsie Railroad Engineers, Firemen and Conductors standing alongside historic steam locomotive No. 190 at Tweetsie Railroad during Railroad Heritage Weekend.

Step back in time during Railroad Heritage Weekend at Tweetsie Railroad, August 23–24, 2025, in Blowing Rock, NC. Ride historic narrow-gauge steam trains, explore rare artifacts, and enjoy interactive exhibits celebrating the East Tennessee & Western North Carolina Railroad. This year, get exclusive behind-the-scenes updates on the restoration of Locomotive No. 12—the last surviving ET&WNC engine. All activities are included with park admission, and parking is always free!