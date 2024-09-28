× Expand City of Greer

Railfest is all about trains and rail safety! The four hour event is free to the public and includes model trains, train museums, trackless trains, free face painting and balloons, inflatables, food trucks and live music. Free kids train crafts are located inside of City Hall. Children and adults can enter to receive prizes such as scenic train rides, model trains, and more!

Food and drink will be available for purchase.

All city-sponsored events are smoke free. Pets are not permitted at events. Children 16 and under must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian at all times.

Anyone who requires an auxiliary aid or service for effective communication or a modification of policies or procedures to participate in a program, service, activity or public meeting of the City of Greer should contact 864-968-7008 as soon as possible, but no later than 48 hours prior to the scheduled event.