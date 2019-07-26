Radio Bristol Session ft. The McLain Family Band

Be part of the live audience for this FREE Radio Bristol Session at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum featuring musical guests The McLain Family Band.

Direct from the hills of Kentucky, The McLain Family Band has become internationally known as one of the most spontaneous, creative and spirited groups performing contemporary Appalachian Bluegrass music.

Since 1968, they have performed in all 50 states – and 64 countries during 15 international concert tours, some as musical ambassadors of the U.S. Department of State. The McLain Family Band has appeared on prestigious stages such as the Grand Ole Opry, Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the Lincoln Center, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Carter Family Fold. They have been featured at thousands of festivals and concerts and performed as soloists in more than 230 appearances with orchestras. 2018 marked 50 years in the music business for the McLain Family Band.

For eleven years, The McLain Family Band hosted The McLain Family Band Festival which was featured on NPR’s Folk Festival USA and produced by Kentucky Educational Television for national distribution. Other television appearances include NBC’s Today Show, The CBS Morning News, ABC’s Good Morning America, The Pearl Bailey ETV Special, The BBC, TNN’s Nashville Now and the Johnny Cash Christmas Special.

The McLain Family Band has consisted, through the years, of various combinations of family members. The core touring band includes: Raymond McLain, Ruth McLain, Alice and Al White and Daxson Lewis, with occasional guest appearances from Nancy Ann Wartman and Michael & Jennifer McLain.