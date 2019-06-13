Radio Bristol Presents: Farm & Fun Time ft. Sierra Ferrell, Steel City Jug Slammers

Radio Bristol’s Farm and Fun Time live variety show featuring special guests Sierra Ferrell, Steel City Jug Slammers plus host band Bill & The Belles.

Farm and Fun Time hearkens back to the days of classic live radio and features today’s top traditional country, bluegrass and old-time artists. We’re proud to bring back this classic program from the 1940s and 1950s to a new generation of listeners!

Hosted by Kris Truelsen and featuring house band Bill and the Belles, Farm and Fun Time is a celebration of Appalachian music and culture with various segments jingles and featured artists. You can enjoy the show every month, live in person, at the museum by purchasing a ticket, or you can listen online at listenradiobristol.org or through our mobile App for iOS and Android. Farm and Fun Time is proudly supported by Eastman Credit Union, Window World of Tri-Cities, and HVAC Bristol.